Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $21.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $97,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

