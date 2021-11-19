Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Comparison

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 4 0 2.80 Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $135.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.03%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $372.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.46 $246.18 million $8.32 18.14 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 53.43 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Walker & Dunlop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

