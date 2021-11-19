Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $877.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

