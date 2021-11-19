Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $135,000,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Paysafe by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $54,000,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

