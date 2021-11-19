DA Davidson Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 287,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.