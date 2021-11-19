Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $19.27 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $25,894.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,502 shares of company stock worth $7,255,011 over the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.