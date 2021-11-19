GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.31.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.