Brokers Offer Predictions for Apria, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,800.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

