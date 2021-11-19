Brokers Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$24.48 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.17.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

