Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $17,316,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 91.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,621.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 103,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 518.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.