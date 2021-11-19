Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.36.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.