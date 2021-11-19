EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

