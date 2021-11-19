Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

Shares of EDR opened at 29.65 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

