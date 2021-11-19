Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.