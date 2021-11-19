FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.97). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $386.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

