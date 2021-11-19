Traders Purchase High Volume of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:META)

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,959% compared to the average daily volume of 1,465 call options.

META stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

