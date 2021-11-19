Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alfen stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. Alfen has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

