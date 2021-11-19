Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

COCO stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

