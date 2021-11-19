Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLAC stock opened at $423.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $236.01 and a fifty-two week high of $424.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

