Owens Corning Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 783% compared to the typical daily volume of 339 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.