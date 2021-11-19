EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.