Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 314 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,582,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,188 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

