Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 24 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.