Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Shares Down 5.6%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

