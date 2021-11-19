$31.31 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report sales of $31.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.