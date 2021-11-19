CarGurus (CARG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG):

11/15/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/25/2021 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

10/22/2021 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Shares of CARG stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,228,039.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,745 shares of company stock valued at $23,725,820. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

