Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.81 ($29.19).

GYC stock opened at €22.48 ($26.45) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

