FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,829 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

