Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RWAY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

