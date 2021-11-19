Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.62 ($80.72).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €57.64 ($67.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 12 month low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.