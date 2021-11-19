Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

Shares of COK opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €42.68 ($50.21) and a fifty-two week high of €63.18 ($74.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.90.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

