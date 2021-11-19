home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of home24 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ETR:H24 opened at €13.62 ($16.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. home24 has a one year low of €10.49 ($12.34) and a one year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a market cap of $395.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

