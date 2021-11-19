The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.32 ($50.97).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

