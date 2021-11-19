FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.41).

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $887,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

