Critical Contrast: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.25 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.69 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 6.26 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% Five Star Bancorp 46.12% 22.87% 1.83%

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Hancock Whitney on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.