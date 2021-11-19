Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$5.40 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

CHR opened at C$3.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The company has a market cap of C$705.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

