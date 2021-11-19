CIBC Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$99.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.31. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$92.35 and a 52 week high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

