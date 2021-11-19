Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$63.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.31.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$32.82 and a 52-week high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

