Canaccord Genuity Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$31.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.76.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.90 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.83.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

