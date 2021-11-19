Royal Bank of Canada Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.76. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

