Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 164.5%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.