LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54.

About LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.