Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Up 1%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLKLF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

