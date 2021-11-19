Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Up 2.5%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.39. 1,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOZTY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

