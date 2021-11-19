Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$21.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$22.35.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

