BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.70.

Shares of SIA opened at C$15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.72 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

