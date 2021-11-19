Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.43.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

