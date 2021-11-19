Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in October

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZAGY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

