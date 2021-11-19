TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TGO opened at C$5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. TeraGo has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.49.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

