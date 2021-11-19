COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the October 14th total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

COMS opened at $1.37 on Friday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%.

In other COMSovereign news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $114,116. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 110,351 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.